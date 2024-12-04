3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons will hold onto NFC South lead
By Nick Halden
2. Quarterback play will improve
There is no debating that the level of play we've seen from Kirk Cousins simply cannot be accepted. Whether the cause of the drop off in play is due to age, an injury, or an unknown reason is up for debate. What cannot be challenged is the fact Cousins played at a high level and gave Atlanta three game-winning drives in what should have been losses.
What Raheem Morris pointed out about the quarterback is somewhat true. The quarterback has given the Falcons wins that have kept them in the playoff race. Whether the head coach is wrong is the fact the veteran has now more than balanced those scales by throwing away two winnable games against the Saints and Chargers.
Kirk Cousins is in a must-win situation against the Vikings. The only path Atlanta has to not benching Cousins is a huge game from the quarterback or a win. The level of play from the position must improve or the team owes it to the roster and fanbase to make a change. Even with four interceptions and awful play from the position the Falcons are a reliable kicker away from winning.