3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons will hold onto NFC South lead
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's remaining schedule
The Falcons will play two NFC contenders in Washington and Minnesota. If the team can simply split these two games and win the remaining three against the Raiders, Panthers, and Giants you should be in the playoffs. For a team that has shown in seasons past an ability to lose to anyone that is a tall order. However, you couldn't setup a better schedule to close the season strong and grab control of the NFC South.
If the Falcons can beat the Vikings their season is going to end the way fans expected three weeks ago. This was never a team that was capable of making a surprise Super Bowl run. The inability to fix the pass rush and lack of a consistent offense will hold this team back.
Still, making the playoffs is a huge step forward for the franchise and gives reason to believe in Raheem Morris. With a full offseason to rebuild the pass rush and get Zac Robinson's offense fixed, there is a reason to believe this could be a real NFC contender next year.
For now, however, fans would be content with a stabilizing win in Minnesota and retaining control of the NFC South.