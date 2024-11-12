3 Reasons to continue to buy into Atlanta Falcons after frustrating loss
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's easy schedule to finish the season
The Broncos, Chargers, Vikings, Raiders, Giants, Commanders, and Panthers are the remaining games on the Atlanta Falcons schedule. Sitting at 6-4 on the year it is safe to assume that 3-4 more wins will get the Falcons the NFC South crown and into the playoffs. If Atlanta can simply beat the tanking Raiders, Giants, and Panthers that locks in nine wins needing only one other victory for a 10-7 finish and a locked-in playoff spot.
Looking at the way the schedule started this season a 6-4 record to start the year is considered a win. Yes, the loss to New Orleans stings but there are very winnable games left on Atlanta's schedule. Not only are there very winnable games left for the Falcons but none of the teams left on the schedule are viewed as unbeatable.
Yes, the Commanders should be viewed as a challenge, but a young Dan Quinn-led roster has proven they can be beaten. Each of Atlanta's remaining games there is a case to be made the Falcons can win. Finding a way to 11-12 wins with this easy finish to the season is possible. Atlanta has set itself up well for a hot finish.