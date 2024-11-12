3 Reasons to continue to buy into Atlanta Falcons after frustrating loss
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's offense can carry this team into the postseason
It was an awful week for Younghoe Koo and a bad game from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons still had three different chances to win this past week's game. It isn't panic time just yet when you have an offense this talented. Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Bijan Robinson are all consistent contributors. That is what makes this Atlanta offense so dangerous is their ability to spread the football and keep the defense from locking in on one player.
Robinson continues to establish the running game and Zac Robinson is still making needed adjustments. Each game we've seen Kirk Cousins struggle the response has been huge the next week. Whether it was after the loss to Pittsburgh or Seattle the next week was a bounce-back spot for the veteran quarterback.
The way Atlanta lost to New Orleans was the outlier. There is reason to trust in Cousins and Atlanta's offensive core to figure things out and make the needed adjustments. With few great teams ahead of them on the schedule, this unit is more than capable of carrying the Falcons into the playoffs and perhaps being a threat to pull a surprise upset.