3 Reasons to continue to buy into Atlanta Falcons after frustrating loss
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's defense is showing signs of life
The fallout of the loss to New Orleans is going to be focused on Younghoe Koo and Kirk Cousins. This is completely understandable when you consider the massive mistakes both players made. The game was well within hand if you could simply do your job and deliver at a league average level or better. However, it is worth looking back at what gave the Falcons so many chances to put this game away?
Going into the half the Falcons trailed 17-7 and the final score in the loss would be 20-17. Atlanta's much-maligned defense limited the Saints to three second half points and got stop after stop giving the Falcons plenty of time to claw their way back. The return of Troy Andersen and the improving health of Nate Landman were obvious.
Atlanta's defense when healthy to start the season came up with key stops against the Steelers, Eagles, and Chiefs to allow Atlanta's offense to hang in each game. This is the unit we were expecting even with the lack of pass rush. If this is who the Falcons can be defensively moving forward they have a chance to be relevant in round-one.