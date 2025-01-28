3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding for Michael Penix Jr.

1. Amari Cooper

With the Bills season over the receiver will turn his attention to free agency and the next landing spot. It is clear Cooper is no longer the number one option the veteran once was. However, there is still more than enough left in the tank to contribute to a playoff team and help guide a young quarterback.

Atlanta's biggest weakness in their receiving group is a lack of depth. Cooper completely changes this as well as offering you veteran leadership. Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Ray-Ray McCloud is a young group that doesn't have experience playing the position in high-leverage games. Cooper offers a calming voice in the room and a veteran security blanket for the young quarterback.

Consider every quarterback in the league that has taken the leap and the veterans they had to support them. For Josh Allen, it was Stefon Diggs that gave the quarterback the confidence to take the next leap. Chase was the missing piece for Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes has never known life without Travis Kelce. This isn't to say Cooper is on the level of these superstars, rather he offers similar security. If he is within Atlanta's market it would be a wise move.