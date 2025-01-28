3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding for Michael Penix Jr.

3. Mack Hollins

Is it Josh Allen magic or is Mack Hollins an actually capable receiver? This is the question teams will be asking themselves when Hollins hits the market this offseason. Atlanta acquired the receiver in hopes he would be the second option behind Drake London. The move made sense at the time and played out far worse than expected. Hollins wasn't having a consistent impact and appeared to be headed for a bench role.

Joining the Bills this past season the receiver completely flipped the perception. His energy and willingness to help mix it up helped define this Bills team. The receiver made the two biggest catches of the day against the Chiefs and helped give the team a chance at the upset.

A return to Atlanta as an energy guy and a 4th option could make some sense. The Falcons badly need depth, and Hollins has proven to have a higher ceiling than expected. The one downside to the move is the fact this could simply be a product of Josh Allen's greatness. Making the same mistake twice with Hollins wouldn't be looked at fondly. Still, it is a tempting move with much of what Hollins brings to the table being what this offense is lacking.