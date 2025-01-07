3 Receivers who would make Michael Penix and Atlanta Falcons offense unstoppable

The Atlanta Falcons are already heavily invested at the receiver position with Darnell Mooney's contract being near the top of the market for a second receiver. Still, it is fun to consider what upgrades the Falcons might make this offseason to a loaded offense. With Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson all under contract the Falcons are in a great position. The one upgrade the team could opt to make is looking to add a bit more speed and improve their depth at the receiver position.

With this in mind, it is interesting to look at the potential offseason fits and consider how loaded Michael Penix Jr.'s offense might be. The more likely path for the Falcons this offseason is to look to create cap space to add to the defense. With Drew Dalman the only offensive starter not under contract, there is an argument the offense should be ignored. However, if the team were to want to turn back the clock to the days of Matt Ryan and go all in on loading the offese there is one place they should start.

Tyreek Hill- Trade target

Tyreek Hill has buyer's remorse choosing the Miami Dolphins and getting paid over contending for rings with Kansas City. Now after securing the money the receiver is frustrated with losing and has demanded his way out of Miami. Let's be clear, thanks to the Kirk Cousins debacle there is very little chance the Falcons can afford this big of an upgrade at the position. If you made a move like this you would be left acquiring bargain pieces relying on the draft to fix your defense.

With that said, can you imagine an offense with Hill, Robinson, Mooney, and Robinson on the field together. So much speed and talent it would make the offense impossible to defend. Hill isn't the player he was when he was with the Chiefs but there is still elite speed and the ability to create big plays. When you have Mooney and Hill creating big plays over the top and London working underneath this has the potential to be the best offense in the league.

Stefon Diggs- Free agent

Whether or not this is a swing the Falcons should consider all depends on what Stefon's value is in free agency. The Bills and Vikings parted ways with Diggs and found ways to get better. There is reason to wonder if the Bills are not a better team without a receiver making waves. This was supposed to be a season that Diggs earned a final payday by showing up as a secondary option in Houston and fitting into the system.

A season-ending injury changed this and left his offseason value very much in question. Could the Falcons convince Diggs to sign an incentive laced one-year deal in an attempt to cash in yet again? It is an unlikely shot but one that the Falcons should at least attempt looking at Diggs potential in this offense. With every reason to focus on putting up numbers and fitting in one year of Diggs could only help Penix and make Atlanta's offense potentially lethal.

Deebo Samuel- Trade target

It seems the 49ers are in a rebuild and everyone can see it except for San Francisco themselves. With that said, the team is still likely to move on from Deebo Samuel after a failed season. With one year remaining on the veteran's deal it isn't impossible the Falcons could make the fit work. The problem is Samuel will want to be paid beyond tihs season and that isn't happening.

The Falcons have to figure out a way to pay Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. over the next three years. If any move with Samuel was going to work, it would be a rental. If healthy, the receiver can still be dangerous and would benefit from a quarterback with a far better arm and being surrounded by youthful weapons to take the pressure off. A fun but impossible fit that would give Atlanta the best group of weapons in the league.