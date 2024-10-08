3 Red flags the Atlanta Falcons must address to be real playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
1. The lack of a capable pass rush
An Atlanta Falcons defense that had been clutch throughout the first four weeks of the season finally broke last Thursday. Giving up a season-high thirty points and failing to take any of the pressure off Kirk Cousins and the offseason. One late key stop is hardly enough to offset all the damage that had already been done.
All of the struggles can be tied to two things Atlanta's injuries at linebacker and a complete lack of a capable pass rush. Mayfield quickly found out that he could stand in a clean pocket and simply wait for Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to spring open. If that didn't happen chances are the defensive line would be out of position and Mayfield could sprint for an easy first-down.
The continual predictability of Atlanta's ineptitude rushing the passer has grown tiresome. You aren't going to win many games in this league against good quarterbacks if you can't bring any pressure. If the Falcons can't make an addition at edge or find a fix on their current roster this team won't go very far. As good as Atlanta's secondary is no position group can keep clean coverage for as long as Atlanta is asking. This has to be the top priority as the team nears the trade deadline.