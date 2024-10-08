3 Red flags the Atlanta Falcons must address to be real playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's struggles running the football
Set aside the run game against the Eagles and look at the rest of the season. Atlanta's rushing attack has seemingly been Bijan Robinson falling at the line of scrimmage and Tyler Allgeir finding a way to create an extra 3-4 yards. An offensive line that has been great in pass protection is still attempting to grasp and execute Zac Robinson's run schemes.
This team is built to run the football and take the pressure off Kirk Cousins. Thus far in the 2024 season, the only game this has worked has been against the Eagles. While the numbers were solid against Philly even in this game the game was put on the shoulders of Cousins on the game's final drive.
Atlanta is far too talented at running back to continue to struggle at the level they are. Cousins passing for 509-yards needing every last one to beat the Bucs should be a wake up call. This team needs to be able to offer a balanced attack and right now everything is on Cousins and the passing game. Whether it is changing the scheme or better execution the Falcons must make the needed adjustments.