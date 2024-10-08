3 Red flags the Atlanta Falcons must address to be real playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's situational coaching must improve
It isn't just the officials who deserve blame for the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs or the lack of being ready to play Pittsburgh. Atlanta's situational coaching and preparation have had a lot of reason to be questioned early on this season. In each of Atlanta's three wins Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo have put the team on their shoulders and refused to let the franchise have another losing season.
While Atlanta's schedule may allow this to continue in the regular season as January nears this will grow tougher. Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson both need to do a better job at clock management and in game adjustments.
Cousins isn't always going to be able to save you just once the Falcons need to come out looking to be the better prepared team.
In fairness, Robinson has done a very nice job adjusting the offense each week and answering concerns. This must continue with the run game and getting the offense out to better starts. For Morris, the head coach needs to show he can come into a game and control it early not leave it to the heroics of Koo or Cousins to deliver the team late.