3 Remaining concerns Michael Penix Jr. is facing heading into next season

2. Penix's extensive injury history

There are very clear reasons that Michael Penix Jr. fell Atlanta's way in last offseason's draft. The quarterback has an extensive injury history and stayed at the college level far longer due to the injuriy issues consistently changing his career path. It is also a part of why the quarterback doesn't run as often as he did at the college level early on. Penix's injuries are the biggest tangible concern facing the quarterback moving forward.

Can Penix change his history and be durable at the next level? It is a question that will only be answered by time. Atlanta would be wise to have an above average backup plan over the next two seasons hoping for the best and planning for the worst.

In Atlanta's favor is the fact their offensive line is one of the strengths of the team. Countering that is the fact the biggest question mark on the offensive line will be guarding Penix's blindside. Kaleb McGary has been inconsistent during his time with the Falcons and remains a question mark going into the 2025 season. Despite all of this, there is reason to hope that the injuries are behind what appears to be a franchise quarterback.