3 Remaining concerns Michael Penix Jr. is facing heading into next season

3. How does Penix handle expectations?

When Penix stepped into the lineup the bar was impossibly low. Kirk Cousins imploded at the worst time and only managed one touchdown while tossing consistent interceptions over five games. It is arguably the worst five games of quarterbacking the Falcons have seen in recent memory. If you've endured watching Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota you know what an accomplishment that is.

Penix stepped in being given every excuse in the book knowing he had room to stumble. Going out and playing at an inconsistent level there were moments you would expect from a rookie quarterback. However, there were highs when Penix made plays only a handful of quarterbacks in the league are capable of.

We watched the confidence in his ability grow throughout each of the three starts realizing the range he has. Converting late key situations against Carolina and Washington further showed what Penix is capable of.

The point being we are yet to see the quarterback perform when there are expectations. With an offseason full of them building how will Penix respond. While there is no reason to believe the expectations become too big it is an unknown that has to be noted.