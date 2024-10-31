3 Roster needs the Atlanta Falcons should address ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Halden
1. Edge rusher
The Atlanta Falcons have known they needed an elite edge rusher for the last two years. If the team believed they were true contenders, you needed to add at least one consistent edge rushing option. Instead, the team used their first round picks on two positions already filled and focused their free agent signings on continuing to build the offense.
A unit that is now asked to score 30-35 points each week for this team to win. Atlanta ranks dead last in the league in sacks and it isn't close. The team's pressure rates can be pointed but all that matters is ending plays. If the pressure was getting home consistently and impacting the play the desperation level might be a bit different.
You know there is an issue when you can't get Baker Mayfield or Andy Dalton to the ground once. Both quarterbacks had long scrambles to extend drives, and the Falcons defense looks lost. Your current edge rushers cannot contain the run or get to the quarterback. Lorenzo Carter has been placed on IR and the replacements have been equally awful. If you're serious about playing past the first week of January this is the position you must make a move.