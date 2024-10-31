3 Roster needs the Atlanta Falcons should address ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Halden
2. Linebacker
The argument against making a move here is the hope a healthy Troy Andersen returns and fixes your problems. However, that is the same logic offered to Nate Landman returning to Atlanta's lineup. Since his return, it has been clear that something isn't right with the Atlanta starter. He appears to be a step slow and isn't finishing plays as well as he was prior to the injury.
Kaden Elliss has been a complete mess both in coverage and stopping the run. The inability to finish plays and obvious regression in Lake's system has been frustrating. Atlanta has three starters who have all either taken a step back, dealt with an injury, or both. If there is one area the Falcons need help at other than pass rush it is in the middle of the field.
Taking some of the pressure off the secondary in run support by adding a piece here would be wise. The one hope for the Falcons is that Landman and Andersen both get healthy, and the unit is able to return to the level they played to start the season. No matter how it plays out the performance from the middle of Atlanta's defense must improve.