3 Roster needs the Atlanta Falcons should address ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Halden
3. Receiver depth
Atlanta's starting trio has been great with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud all playing far above expectations. Still, the Falcons should be considering adding depth to a unit that would struggle to deal with an injury. KhaDarel Hodge and rookie Casey Washington are the team's current depth pieces. Washington is yet to take the field consistently and Hodge is a career special teams player.
Though to be fair to Hodge, when the receiver was put in one of the season's biggest moments, he delivered with a touchdown catch and run to beat Tampa in their first matchup. Still, the Falcons have reason to feel they need to improve the position and add a veteran that could step in and contribute rotating with McCloud.
You don't want to take his speed off the field consistently but having a capable veteran able to step into that role would be a wise move. It protects the Falcons from injuries to the position as well giving much-needed depth. It isn't going to be high on Atlanta's priority list but considering the low price of receiver trades around the league it is at least worth serious consideration.