3 Seattle weaknesses the Falcons need to expose in Sunday's matchup
By Nick Halden
1. Seattle's pass protection struggles
The Seahawks' inability to keep Geno Smith upright and Atlanta's aversion to sacks set up a Herculean struggle. Who is going to be worse? If there was ever a time for Matthew Judon to have a multi-sack game and wreck shop it is Sunday at home against Seattle. Only Caleb Williams and Deshaun Watson have been sacked more this season than Geno Smith.
Seattle's offensive line is a mess and allows their quarterback to take far too much punishment. Though in complete fairness to the Seahawks, it is important to note Smith tends to hold the ball to the very last moment. At times Geno sets himself up for failure and the Falcons have to hope this continues as the Seahawks travel to Atlanta.
Atlanta is dead last in sacks this season and Raheem Morris and the Atlanta defense are well aware of that fact. If things were ever going to change before a deadline trade this is the perfect matchup. Aside from Judon on the edge, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are going to have chances to get to the quarterback facing a shaky interior. If things are ever going to turn for the Falcons, this is the time.