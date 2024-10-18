3 Seattle weaknesses the Falcons need to expose in Sunday's matchup
By Nick Halden
2. Seattle's poor run defense
On paper, this is another game the Falcons should simply hand the ball to Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson and let the backs work. Seattle is at the bottom of the league in run defense allowing more than 140-rushing yards per game. Losing in the trenches on both sides of the ball favors Atlanta heavily and the Falcons are set up to control the clock with the run game.
Bijan Robinson should have zero problems carrying the offense and taking early pressure off Kirk Cousins. However, after the team's latest game against Carolina and Seattle's struggles, stopping the run is going to be their early focus. It wouldn't be shocking to see a lot of play-action early forcing the Seahawks to play honest before leaning on the Atlanta backfield.
Seeing how the carries are handled between Allgeier and Robinson after last week's performance will be especially interesting. Allgeier continues to see his numbers tick up as he makes it impossible to keep his production out of the lineup.
After a hot start the team's poor run defense and inability to win the line of scrimmage is catching up with them, a theme that should continue this week in Atlanta.