3 Seattle weaknesses the Falcons need to expose in Sunday's matchup
By Nick Halden
3. Geno Smith's off script tendencies
Geno Smith is tied for the second most interceptions thrown so far this season. A large part of this is due to Smith's great trust in his star receivers. You can understand the blind belief but it results in a lot of chances to create turnovers. If a play doesn't go as planned Smith will often buy time and throw the ball deep to give one of his stars a chance to make a play.
Often this works out and keeps the Seahawks in the game, however, Atlanta's safety duo changes things. Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons are going to have chances to change this game creating turnovers. It is only a matter of time before Smith tests Atlanta's safeties and that favors the Falcons.
As great as Bates has been for the Falcons Simmons has been the perfect compliment. Understanding his role and helping Atlanta's struggling run defense. Both players have had defining moments in Atlanta's win streak and this week will be no different.
The one caveat here is Atlanta taking control of the game early and being able to slow Kenneth Walker. If that happens Bates and Simmons will have their chances.