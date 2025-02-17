3 sleepers the Atlanta Falcons need to hang onto after the 2024 season

1. Rondale Moore

When the Falcons traded for Moore, the move was expected to land the Falcons their third receiver and close the book on Ridder. The quarterback would be unable to stick with Arizona becoming a roster cut and landing with the team's practice squad. It was this move that allowed a desperate Raiders team to steal Ridder when they were dealing with multiple quarterback injuries.

Moore wouldn't make it into the season with his new team either suffering a season-ending injury. This allowed Ray-Ray McCloud to put together a breakout season few saw coming. It was a solid receiver group for the Falcons and the loss of Moore was overcome.

Still, the Falcons should re-sign the speedy receiver for the 2025 season. So much of what Penix does well is going to be helped by speed and an ability to find the holes in the defense. If you have the speed of Mooney, Moore, or McCloud it is a huge asset to the offense. For this reason, the Falcons shouldn't hesitate to bring back the receiver as the fourth option. It would be a cheap signing considering Moore's resume and the lack of recent snaps. A cheap move with a high upside there isn't a reason not to make the decision.