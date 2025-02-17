3 sleepers the Atlanta Falcons need to hang onto after the 2024 season

3. Jase McClellan

Atlanta's third option at running back finished the year with 32-yards in garbage time carries. His average yards per carry aren't fair to measure when you consider the situations Jase was put into. The back was only in the game when it was already decided and it was clear what the offense was going to do.

This is Tyler Allgeier's final year in Atlanta when you look at what is ahead for the Falcons. You cannot afford to let Bijan Robinson walk away and Allgeier has more than earned a chance to be the lone back. Atlanta can either run it back one final year with the duo or look to trade Allgeier this offseason to help rebuild the defense. This could leave Jase as the potential backup for the 2025 season.

We've seen that this offensive line needs very little talent behind them to create positive plays. McClellan is the style of runner that could work well as a change of pace back alongside Robinson. Whether or not Allgeier returns for the 2025 season it makes sense to give the back a slightly larger role. Evaluating whether or not he could become a piece of the team's future.