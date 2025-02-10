3 Star pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in the 2025 offseason

1. Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have taken a hard stance against Myles Garrett's public trade request. The star pass rusher has had enough of Cleveland but the Browns are in no hurry to trade the face of their franchise. It is an interesting war of words with the Browns still holding Garrett under contract for the next two seasons. However, the star deserves a trade when you look at how the Browns have imploded completely over the last three seasons.

Garrett if completely justified here but lacks the needed leverage. His only power in the situation is to make it clear he has no intention of playing for the Browns now or in future seasons. That is the only path to getting out of Cleveland. If that happens Cleveland is unlikely to send the pass rusher to his desired landing spot. It will become a bidding war, and the Falcons should be willing to pay whatever it takes to land a franchise-altering player.

Atlanta's defense has been held back by the fact they cannot generate a pass rush. The Cleveland star changes that the moment he walks into the door. Your only remaining offseason priority would be finding help in the secondary.