3 Star pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in the 2025 offseason

2. Micah Parsons

Already there are offseason rumblings that Parsons could be on the move this offseason. However, there isn't one reputable source reporting this information leaving room to wonder the validity. Trading Parsons would be a terrible mistake that isn't likely to happen in Dallas. Yes, the Cowboys have already paid CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott but this doesn't mean they can't find a way to make space for a generational talent.

Parsons when healthy has an argument as the best pass rusher in the league. His ability to chase plays and get to the quarterback makes him one of the elite defenders in today's league. If the Falcons had even an ounce of belief Parsons is on the market they must attempt to make the move.

Like Garrett, Parsons is a franchise-changing pass rusher who makes the Falcons a completely different team from day one. Spending multiple first-round picks in landing someone of this caliber is completely acceptable. The Falcons have no other path to acquiring this level of talent. Unless they believe that one of this year's pass rushing prospects could ascend to this level Atlanta is left hoping that either Dallas or Cleveland makes an all-time mistake and parts ways with a franchise player.