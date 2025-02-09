3 star players Falcons must add to make a Super Bowl run in 2025

1. Falcons must trade for Browns DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has officially had enough with the Cleveland Browns; the star edge rusher has officially requested a trade.

Garrett's main goal is to compete for a Super Bowl which calls into question if the Atlanta Falcons could even land him. The franchise hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2017 season, so trusting the team's direction is paramount.

On the Falcons side, they have options to clear enough cap space to inherit his contract. The question is whether they have enough resources to finish a deal. They lack a third-round pick in the upcoming draft and only have two in the top 100. They would need to get creative to make this work.

All in all, Myles Garrett is the dream target of the offseason. He would instantly change the Dirty Birds' defense.