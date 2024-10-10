3 Teams clearly ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in NFC playoff race
By Nick Halden
1. Minnesota Vikings
Just as everyone has been saying all offseason it is the Vikings and Chiefs who are the last two undefeated teams. As expected the Sam Darnold-led Vikings have been unbeatable surprising teams with an explosive offense and a Brian Flores defense that puts opposing quarterbacks in awful positions forcing you behind the sticks and creating turnovers.
The emergence of Minnesota has been one of the more fun stories of the early season. A team that is on Atlanta's schedule and was viewed as a layup only five weeks ago is now setting the pace. What makes this start so impressive is the fact Minnesota's wins have come against teams expected to be playoff contenders.
By the time Atlanta sees the Vikings, we will know just how real the team is going to be for the season. However, for now, the entire conference is looking up at the last undefeated team in the NFC. It is a cool story and an easy team to root for when the Falcons aren't on the opposing sideline. It helps as well to have another contender in a tough division making Atlanta's contention for a top seed a bit easier if it can continue.