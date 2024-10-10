3 Teams clearly ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in NFC playoff race
By Nick Halden
2. Detroit Lions
With San Francisco getting beat by the Cardinals and falling apart due to injuries it is the Lions who appear to be the class of the NFC. While they are chasing the Vikings the roster and ability to control the clock on offense makes them the most complete unit heading into Week 6. While the Falcons don't play the Lions this season the Falcons are likely to see Detroit if they are able to go on a playoff run.
Another likable team that should scare Atlanta Falcons fans. Their head coach has a unique leadership style and a belief in his players no matter the situation going for and converting in many seemingly ill-advised situations. If there is one flaw for the Lions it is their secondary that can be exposed under the right circumstances.
If Jared Goff takes care of the football, however, they are almost impossible to beat. This is the only matchup for the Falcons that you can point to as the team having little chance. Unless Atlanta's ability to rush the passer improves this is one team that the Falcons are going to have a hard time catching in the NFC playoff race and have to hope they can avoid in round one.