3 Teams clearly ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in NFC playoff race
By Nick Halden
3. Dallas Cowboys
Many will argue it is Washington that belongs in this spot and not a Dallas team sports media has fallen out of love with. However, let's consider the history of rushing rookie quarterbacks and the crazy hot start Jayden Daniels is off to. Expecting a level of regression in a surprisingly tough division is more than fair.
For Dallas, you're only a game out of first place and you are yet to play your best game. Dak Prescott has struggled and should still have his best games in front of him. You lost to a great Baltimore Ravens team and a Saints team that simply was on an all-time heater. It is time to take a breath and realize once the Cowboys are healthy this is still the team to beat in their division.
The Eagles have the better on paper roster and the Commanders have been explosive. Still, what the history of Dak and the Cowboys tells us is this is going to be a double-digit wins team that goes into the playoffs hot while the Eagles and Commanders fade. After the Falcons beat Philly and with Daniels due to regress the one team in the division they should fear is Dallas.