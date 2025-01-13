3 Teams desperate enough to consider trading for Kirk Cousins

1. Cleveland Browns

As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns fumbled Baker Mayfield all for wanting an "adult" at the quarterback position. Whether or not there is truth to this can be debated, what can't is the fact you pushed out Mayfield in favor of Deshaun Watson. It seems fitting it goes down as arguably the worst deal in NFL history.

Watson's most recent injury now has his 2025 status very much in question. Even if he were able to return at some point during the season it is hard to believe the team isn't going to attempt to make an upgrade. It was only a season ago the Browns made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm. Even Jameis Winston was able to pull off a surprise upset early in the season. The only consistent truth for the Browns is not winning games with Watson under center.

Perhaps the Falcons could take advantage of Cleveland's desperation and talk them into signing up for Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback's deal could be escaped the following season with only one year of Deshaun Watson remaining. The Browns could view the move as simply taking a risk knowing they can completely reset the position in a season. It's at least worth picking up the phone and putting it on the table.