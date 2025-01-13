3 Teams desperate enough to consider trading for Kirk Cousins

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders set former head coach Antonio Pierce up for failure and still didn't hesitate to clean house at the end of the season. Aside from feeling for Pierce, it is yet another sign of how poorly this team is run. The same team that was starting Desmond Ridder at the end of the season due to a complete lack of other options. Gardner Minshew was the team's starter and now there is nothing but question marks at the position.

Las Vegas played too well at the end of the season and pushed themselves out of reach of the top quarterback in this year's draft. A move up in the draft or adding a veteran quarterback are the team's options. It would seem that Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and Sam Darnold will be the top names on the market.

All three come with huge concerns teams must talk themselves into. For Atlanta, you're looking to give Cousins a chance to start preferably in the AFC. Putting Cousins in the same division as the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs doesn't set the quarterback up to put his career back on track. However, it may be Atlanta's only viable option.