3 Teams desperate enough to consider trading for Kirk Cousins

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

You can count on the Pittsburgh Steelers to have a winning season and find a first-round exit in the playoffs. The way the Steelers ended their 2024 season leaves room to doubt if the team is going to bring back starter Russell Wilson. Justin Fields remains a fun wrinkle but not a quarterback you want to start for a full season. If the Steelers move off Wilson could they talk themselves into adding Kirk Cousins?

Drafting a young quarterback and bringing in Cousins as the Falcons did this past season could be a viable path. Much like the Raiders, you're in a loaded division with the Ravens and Bengals both feeling far more excited for 2025 than your fanbase. If Cincy can remember to show up in the first month of the season you're the third best team in your own division.

There is no argument that Wilson or Fields aren't far behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Kirk Cousins even at his best isn't touching these starters either but at least it is a bit closer. Arthur Smith attempting to save the career of Cousins would be an interesting Atlanta wrinkle and give Cousins a solid roster to work with.