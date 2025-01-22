3 teams Falcons QB Kirk Cousins would waive his no-trade clause for

2. Kirk Cousins would agree to play for the San Francisco 49ers

If Kirk Cousins' old team doesn't want him back then the San Francisco 49ers would be his next most desired destination.

The 49ers are in a strange spot where their supposed franchise quarterback Brock Purdy is due for a new contract but is coming off the worst season in his young career. If they aren't convinced with Purdy then Kyle Shanahan could revert to one of his favorite players, Kirk Cousins.

Cousins would be inserted into an offense that could land him in a Super Bowl. There is plenty of talent, even if the offensive line is a question mark, and Shanahan is a great playcaller. This is one of the destinations the veteran quarterback would absolutely love.