3 teams Kirk Cousins would never waive his no-trade clause for

1. Kirk Cousins won't play for the Las Vegas Raiders

There is only one reason any quarterback would want to play for the Las Vegas Raiders: tight end Brock Bowers. That's it, there is no other reason.

The Raiders have problems that aren't likely to be fixed in one offseason. They have to hire a new head coach and a new coaching staff and fix an awful receiver room and offensive line, among other things.

For a quarterback who doesn't have time on his side, the Raiders are the worst match.

Perhaps the hiring of Ben Johnson could change things—look at what he has done with Jared Goff—but it still doesn't fix the lack of talent that would surround him. Don't expect the Raiders to land the Falcons quarterback.