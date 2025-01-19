3 teams Kirk Cousins would never waive his no-trade clause for

2. Kirk Cousins won't play for the New York Giants

You can say the same thing about the New York Giants, there is only one reason any quarterback would want to play for the Giants: wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The Giants offense has been awful these past two years and they are running it back with their head coach and offensive playcaller, Brian Daboll. It isn't an attractive destination for any quarterback, especially one who will be 37 years old by the season's start.

You also have to consider that they don't have much room for stability. A bad season in 2025 will result in a teardown of the coaching staff and roster. That is something Cousins doesn't want to deal with.