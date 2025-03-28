3 Teams still desperate enough to help Atlanta with their Kirk Cousins problem

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to sit and watch as their possible landing spots for Kirk Cousins disappear. Atlanta's approach is based on the hope that a limited quarterback market will force a team to look their way. Releasing Cousins cost the team far more than a trade, and the veteran could become an attractive insurance policy. Even if Cousins doesn't find a landing spot in the offseason, the Falcons could keep the veteran behind Penix, hoping the first major quarterback injury presents an opportunity.

No matter how the situation ultimately plays out there isn't any denying Cousins is running out of options. As the draft continues to draw nearer, it appears there are only three legitimate landing spots remaining for the Atlanta veteran.

Cleveland Browns

Why wouldn't the Browns select a quarterback in the first round? Despite the fact that Deshaun Watson is out yet again, the team seems content waiting for his return, adding a veteran option. Kirk Cousins has been consistently speculated as the team's target. It makes sense in the fact that it is Cleveland, and they will often do the complete opposite of what is best for their team.

Adding Cousins does give your fanbase something to hold onto and a hope of contending in a brutal division. Still, the Browns would be better served to draft a quarterback and hope to have the most expensive backup option in the league. Trading for Cousins doesn't make you a true contender or change the mess the Watson contract has become. It is a dumb enough move that the Browns just might do it.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have continued to preach their want for J.J. McCarthy to be the team's starting quarterback in the 2025 season. This is despite appearing to consider bringing in Aaron Rodgers as a clear starter. Moving away from the Rodgers idea was wise, however, the team should still be careful just how much faith they put in McCarthy. A loaded quarterback class is due for a bust, and the Vikings have no other options.

Bringing back Kirk Cousins to compete with McCarthy makes sense for both sides. If the veteran cannot beat out the second-year quarterback, having the advantage of knowing the system so well, it isn't going to work in any landing spot. For the move to work, the Falcons would have to be willing to eat part of Kirk's deal, and Cousins must accept competing for a starting job.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It isn't going to be Mason Rudolph starting the season for the Steelers. This much is clear as the franchise continues to be held hostage waiting for the decision of Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback's handling of this decision is just a taste of what is to come if Pittsburgh is going to move forward with the veteran as their starter.

A wiser path would be drafting a quarterback or looking at Kirk Cousins. Already you've lost Justin Fields to the Jets and Russell Wilson to the Giants. Trading for Cousins gives you a reliable veteran without the drama that always clouds Rodgers. It doesn't prevent a draft selection if the right pick falls your way and gives you a better chance to win. Of the possible remaining fits, the Steelers make the most sense both as a decision for the franchise and as a fit for Cousins.