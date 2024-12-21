3 Teams that must lose to keep Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes alive

1. Washington Commanders

The Atlanta Falcons path to a wildcard is pretty simple if the team fails to catch Tampa Bay in the division race. They need Washington to collapse and lose back-to-back games. Atlanta will get to take control next week facing Washington on Sunday Night Football. However, first the Commanders need to lose to the Eagles to increase the importance of that game for the Falcons.

Losing to the Eagles pulls Washington within a game of the Falcons and Atlanta will have control. The Eagles are in a tight race with the Vikings and Lions for the first overall seed. This is a game they should be fully locked in for.

Despite all the sideline interactions and drama within the building, this Eagles team is as reliable of a unit as there is in the league right now. The defensive issues that plagued them last season have been fixed and the addition of Saquon Barkley has been life-changing. The back's ability to take pressure off Jalen Hurts to create offense has this as the most complete Eagles team we've seen since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl in 2017. Beating Washington is not only possible but the expected result.