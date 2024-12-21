3 Teams that must lose to keep Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes alive

3. New York Giants

Lose to the tanking Giants and Atlanta's season is unquestionably over. The path is impossible if the Falcons don't win this week. Now until the end of the season, every game is an elimination game. The Falcons should have zero problems winning this game, however, there is the question of the quarterback position.

It is impossible to believe the Falcons could be any worse starting Michael Penix Jr. The rookie quarterback looks the part of a franchise starter and looked solid in very limited reps. Still, there is reason for caution anytime you put an unknown starter into the lineup.

Atlanta needs Penix to be good from his first snap to give this team a chance at a playoff berth. To win out and beat Washington and Carolina the next two weeks it is going to take above average play from the rookie. In truth, this is a preseason game against arguably the worst team in the league. Give Penix the chance to run the entire playbook and see what the quarterback is capable of. This is a great spot to put a rookie in and get him ready to play for Atlanta's season the next week.