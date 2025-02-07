3 teams that undoubtedly pursue Kirk Cousins after Falcons release

1. Minnesota Vikings will pursue Kirk Cousins after his release

I am so convinced that the Minnesota Vikings are primed for a reunion with their former quarterback. Last offseason, it came down to them and the Atlanta Falcons in the bidding war. Ultimately, the Falcons offered more money but it may have worked out for the better.

The reunion will hinge on their confidence in Sam Darnold. I don't believe they are willing to pay him -- it feels like a trap -- so Cousins could be their next target.

With offset language, the veteran will be willing to take minimal pay -- much like Russell Wilson did -- giving them a cheap and familiar mentor for the up-and-coming J.J. McCarthy.

The stars are aligning for Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings.