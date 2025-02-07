3 teams that undoubtedly pursue Kirk Cousins after Falcons release

3. New York Giants will pursue Kirk Cousins after his release

An expiring clock has everything to do with the New York Giants' possible pursuit of their former division rival, Kirk Cousins.

Head coach Brian Daboll's leash is shrinking; his team hasn't been competitive in a few years and the New York market knows how to up the pressure. He has to turn things around this year which means finding a quick fix at quarterback.

Daboll doesn't have time to draft and develop a rookie so Kirk Cousins becomes the next best option. He can distribute the ball to Malik Nabers and whoever else they add and win games to help save the head coach's job.