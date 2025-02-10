3 teams that will challenge the Falcons in trade for Myles Garrett

1. Falcons must outbid Washington Commanders for Myles Garrett

It is no secret that the Washington Commanders are sitting pretty right now. After an out-of-nowhere season, they are top three in cap space and hold seven picks in April's draft.

Without a game-changing pass rusher, Myles Garrett will be their prime offseason target. Dan Quinn wants to fix the position and avoid what ruined his defenses in Atlanta. There is no better option than the former Defensive Player of the Year.

On the flip side, why wouldn't Garrett want to join the Commanders? They have a superstar quarterback and supporting cast and have plenty of money to get even better this offseason.