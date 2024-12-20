3 Teams the Atlanta Falcons can learn from handling Kirk Cousins' contract

1. Denver Broncos

The most applicable and most recent comparison for the Atlanta Falcons is the Denver Broncos. Denver was in a very similar position to the Falcons, desperate to find anything close to capable quarterback play. Seattle was ready to move on from Russell Wilson and the Broncos were the highest bidder. Not only did they reward the Seahawks with a massive trade package they overpaid a quarterback that would quickly play his way out of Denver.

The Russell Wilson we are watching play for Pittsburgh is far from the player that showed up in Denver. That version of the quarterback appeared to be washed and it took no time for Sean Payton to take on a massive dead cap hit in favor of adding his own quarterback.

Bo Nix has been far better than expected and wiped away a lot of the heat the Broncos were facing due to their mistake. Cutting Russell Wilson was the right move and allowed Payton and Nix to completely change the team. Things have worked out well for Wilson as well with the veteran quarterback finding second life under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh. The second time this has happened with Ryan Tannehill and Smith find similar success.