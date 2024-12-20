3 Teams the Atlanta Falcons can learn from handling Kirk Cousins' contract

2. Philadelphia Eagles

It is easy to forget that at one point Carson Wentz wasn't a backup quarterback bouncing around the league but a franchise star. One that was playing at an MVP level before an injury changed his season and allowed Nick Foles to step in. Foles became only the second quarterback to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl and division was born. Wentz had expectations of his own making and of Foles that was impossible to live up to.

Despite all of this, the Eagles believed in their quarterback and handed him a massive extension. One they would quickly regret opting to bench the quarterback and give Jalen Hurts a chance. The team played better under the young quarterback and the Eagles made the obvious choice.

Moving on from Wentz the team turned the page and has been better for it. While they still cannot escape sideline meltdowns and creating their own drama, the quarterback position has been stabilized. Hurts has taken the Eagles back to a Super Bowl while Wentz has bounced around the league. It was the right move albeit a painful one for a franchise that needed a fresh start at the position.