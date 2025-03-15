3 teams who could trade for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins before NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have made their intentions clear with Kirk Cousins: they are willing to hold onto him as long as it takes a trade to happen. The perks of being able to land an extra draft pick or two and having another team pay part of his salary are enough reasons to play the waiting game -- even if it upsets Cousins.

However, there are only so many open jobs still available after the first few days of free agency. Let's look at the three teams who could still trade for the veteran quarterback before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons will trade Kirk Cousins to one of these three teams

1. Cleveland Browns

The Browns remain the most logical landing spot for Kirk Cousins. They need a quality passer and their head coach, Kevin Stafanski, worked with Cousins in Minnesota.

While the Browns are looking at other options, it is hard to believe they wouldn't be aggressive in trading for the Falcons quarterback. Assuming he is healthy, he can still play great football -- certainly better than any recent Browns QB.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Staying in the NFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in wait-and-see mode at the quarterback position. They are looking to sign Aaron Rodgers who, unsurprisingly, is taking his sweet time in making a decision.

If the Steelers lose out on the future Hall of Famer they could immediately turn their attention to the Falcons' veteran. At that point, they would have no other options. Their approach to the offseason has been strange, but trading for Cousins would make things more digestible.

3. New York Giants

Speaking of being in a tough spot, the New York Giants are stuck with few remaining options. According to reports, they are another team interested in Aaron Rodgers but it seems unlikely that he will end up staying in New York.

With Tommy DeVito as their only quarterback under contract, they have to figure something out. Brian Daboll is on his last leg with the franchise so counting on a rookie quarterback to save his job next season could be too risky. The next option would be trading for Kirk Cousins who would immediately give them quality play at a position that has haunted them these past few years.