3 teams who will challenge Falcons in trade for Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade. The back-to-back 17.5-sack artist would be a huge get for any team.

According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons are among the interested teams. They have needed a franchise pass rusher for a long time -- trading for Hendrickson is an immediate solution.

However, with the type of player Hendrickson is, they won't be alone in the pursuit. Here are three teams that will bid against the Atlanta Falcons for the Bengals superstar.

Falcons must outbid these 3 teams to land Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Washington Commanders

With their quick turnaround, the cap-flush Washington Commanders are looking to make big moves. They have already made one by trading for Deebo Samuel -- assuming the agreement isn't axed before it becomes official.

They have plenty of money to turn around and pay Hendrickson big money. They would also be an attractive destination for the player because of their quarterback. The good news for the Falcons is that they don't have an abundance of 2025 draft picks.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have already addressed pieces of their offensive line and now it could be time for them to address the opposite side of the ball. Pairing Trey Hendrickson with Montez Sweat would change how people see them.

Former Saints head coach and defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, is the Bears' new defensive coordinator. He spent time with Hendrickson in New Orleans which could be enough for them to pursue him.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are looking to fix their inconsistent defense, starting with the front seven. They have cap space to pay the Bengals defender. On the draft side of things, they have their top two picks but things thin out after that, much like the Atlanta Falcons. Nevertheless, you can always get creative.

Pairing Trey Hendrickson with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson would fix so many problems that ruined their promising 2025 season.