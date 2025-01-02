3 Things Atlanta Falcons hope to see from Michael Penix Jr. in season finale

1. Improving chemistry with Atlanta's best weapons

This is only the second full week that Michael Penix Jr. has had to work with the starting receivers. It seems very likely this is the reason we saw so much of Hodge and even Chris Blair making an appearance in Atlanta's last game. The Falcons attempting to give reps to receivers that Penix is familiar with makes a lot of sense.

The quarterback's lack of reps was consistently on display last Sunday with key misses to Drake London and Bijan Robinson. If Penix could have simply floated the ball up the sideline to Robinson the game flips completely. Those are things that a quarterback only in his second start will have happen no matter his talent level.

Understanding your targets and anticipating their breaks and speed is going to continue to be a challenge until we have a full offseason of work. It is why the Falcons should have made the change earlier before the season was on the line. Penix did well considering the lack of time with Atlanta's starting unit. Still, fans want to see the quarterback show growth with his targets and give them a reason to feel hope going into the offseason.