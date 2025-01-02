3 Things Atlanta Falcons hope to see from Michael Penix Jr. in season finale

2. Play a turnover free game

When was the last time an Atlanta quarterback didn't throw at least one pick? To be fair to Penix the first interception was a perfect throw that Kyle Pitts handed off to a Giants defender. His second turnover that changed the game was the wrong route to an inexperienced receiver and the quarterback had a reasonable explanation.

Even understanding the context of both plays it would be exciting to see an Atlanta quarterback play a clean game. This is especially the case when you consider the Carolina Panthers and Falcons are both teams that are simply looking to escape the season healthy and turn the page to next year. This should be a game where the run game is heavily leaned on and you're watching the clock attempting to end the season quickly with a win.

If Penix can play a turnover free third game and continue to look as promising as his first two starts expectations are going to rise. The young quarterback has looked the part and showing an ability to protect the ball would be another addition to that. Ball security has haunted Atlanta's late season slide and one of the main reasons they aren't in the playoffs.