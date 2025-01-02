3 Things Atlanta Falcons hope to see from Michael Penix Jr. in season finale

3. Continue to establish the middle of the field

Coming into the league one of the biggest knocks against Penix was his inability to work the middle of the field. Working inside the numbers wasn't something the quarterback did consistently at the college level. However, in early going for the Falcons there is every indication the rookie quarterback isn't going to have a problem growing this part of his game.

In Penix's first two starts the quarterback has shown a consistent ability to make plays on any part of the field. While there have been misses and turnovers there hasn't been a clear weakness in his game. The only concern is the lack of reps and need to build chemistry with his new teammates. Both things that can be accomplished with a full offseason to prepare the quarterback for the 2025 season.

It was an odd decision last week to put Blair and Hodge in the game early over Ray-Ray McCloud. The receiver's ability to open up the entire field and work the middle is something that the quarterback would have benefitted from. A mistake the Falcons are unlikely to make again in the team's final game of the season.