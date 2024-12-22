3 things Falcons fans should watch for in Michael Penix Jr.'s first start

1. Watch for how the Falcons offense opens up with Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. brings everything the Atlanta Falcons have lacked at the quarterback position this season: mobility and zip.

It is no secret Kirk Cousins isn't fully healthy; he has looked like a shell of himself. Zac Robinson has crossed out half his playbook to help Cousins thrive but it could only work for so long.

Suddenly, bootlegs and play-action passes are in play. He can trust his quarterback will elude rushers and make plays. In addition, the rookie quarterback has an arm that can throw the football to any part of the field or fit it into any window.

So, keep an eye on how different Zac Robinson's offense will look moving forward.