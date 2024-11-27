3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about the Chargers on Monday night
By Nick Halden
1. This should be a Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson focused game
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best backs in the history of the league and that showed up on Monday night. However, what also showed up was the fact anytime the Ravens were consistently putting the ball on the ground and running right at the Chargers there wasn't a counter. This run defense struggled to stop anyone and the Falcons should be taking notes.
Considering how great Justin Herbert has been in recent weeks the Falcons' path to winning this game is controlling the clock. You cannot count on the defense to get stops or force the quarterback into mistakes.
Bijan Robinson has remained the one consistent piece of Atlanta's offense even in the middle of the team's slump. Putting the game in his hands and giving Allgeier a bigger role is Atlanta's best path forward.
If the Chargers are able to stop the run there simply isn't a path for Atlanta to win this game. The Falcons are struggling to rush the passer or find ways to stop the run. Meaning the only path for Atlanta to pulling the upset is rushing the football and keeping Herbert off the field.