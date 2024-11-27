3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about the Chargers on Monday night
By Nick Halden
2. Justin Herbert is the best quarterback left on Atlanta's schedule
The Chargers are a team a year away from competing for anything of note. Jim Harbaugh has stepped in and turned a team that was at the bottom of the league with a majority of the same pieces into a playoff contender. A big reason for that is what the head coach has been able to get out of his quarterback Justin Herbert.
Even in a loss to the Ravens the growth and ability of the Chargers franchise quarterback was on full display. Herbert has never played with this level of confidence and good decision-making. This is the worst receiving group that the quarterback has been given and the results have never been better.
This speaks to the job Jim Harbaugh has been doing and how in trouble the Falcons might be on Sunday. What can you do to get Herbert off his game? The Falcons cannot stop the run or put pressure on a quarterback who has cemented himself as a top-ten starter in the league. The Falcons could be in for a very long day if they are unable to run the football and keep Herbert on the sideline.