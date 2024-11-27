3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about the Chargers on Monday night
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta is in trouble
If there was one lasting impression from Monday night's game on the heels of Sunday's slate it is the fact Atlanta is in hot water. While the Bucs were blowing out the Giants the two teams next on Atlanta's schedule put together impressive performances. The Vikings found a way to overcome injuries and bad breaks to beat the Bears while the Chargers played a tight game against Baltimore.
Both are playoff contenders and have every reason to be fully focused on beating the Atlanta Falcons. A season that felt within Atlanta's grasp as an easy double-digit wins season now seems to be spinning out of control. The last two games did little to ease concerns that this is indeed the same old Atlanta Falcons teams.
The Falcons beating the Chargers would be a surprise based on everything we have seen from the respective teams. Atlanta's lack of ability to build a pass rush or play a consistent level of offense could hold this team back from what appears to be an easy playoff spot. Atlanta could change the tune of the season completely with an upset win over a Chargers team on short rest.